Manabadi TS POLYCET Results 2023: Telangana POLYCET Result Declared At polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in- Direct Link To Check Rank Card Here

TS POLYCET Result 2023: State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, POLYCET TS Result 2023 has been announced The Telangana POLYCET Results have been released today, May 26, 2023 by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, SBTET. Candidates can download their POLYCET TS Rankcards from manabadi and the official website - sbtet.polycet.telangana.gov.in. The direct links have been provided below. The TS Polycet exam was conducted on May 17 to allocate seats for the Polytechnic and Diploma programs. Students waiting for the TS Polycet 2023 results can check their scorecard by following the below-mentioned steps.

TS POLYCET Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

TS POLYCET Result 2023: Steps To Check Scorecard

- Visit the official website tspolycet.nic.in.

- Click on the link which reads TS POLYCET Result 2023

- Enter your login details and click on submit option

- TS POLYCET result will be displayed on the screen

- Cross-check details mentioned in result and download the mark sheet

- Take a printout for future reference

TS POLYCET Result 2023: Total Candidates

A total of 1,05,742 people applied for the POLYCET TS Exam, out of which 98,273 candidate appeared for the exam on May 17, 2023. Out of the 98 thousand candidates, 54,700 were boys and 43,573 were girls. SBTET conducted the TS POLYCET Exam across 296 exam centers across Telangana. The results for the same have been announced today. The counselling dates will be out soon.