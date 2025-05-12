Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2025: BOSEM HSLC Result DECLARED At manresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

Manipur HSLC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has officially declared the class 10th, Manipur High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) result today, 12th May, 2025, Monday. All the students who have appeared for the Manipur Board class 10th examination can check their results from the official website, i.e. manresults.nic.in.

Students can download their marksheets from the official website by entering their roll number and registration number. But students must note that the marksheets they will get online is a provisional mark sheet but the original ones will be provided by their respective schools. The BSEM HSLC examination took place from 19th February, 2025 to 7th March, 2025 in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM.

Manipur HSLC Result 2025: Steps To Download The Scorecard

Step 1- Go to the official BOSEM website- manresults.nic.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “Manipur High School Leaving Certificate Examination result 2025” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your roll number and registration number and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your Manipur HSLC Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7- Print out your scorecard for future reference.

Last year, in 2024, a total of 37,547 students sat for the Manipur class 10th examination and out of these 34,931 students successfully passed the examination. The overall pass percentage of 2024 stood at 93.03 per cent. The pass percentage of male students was 93.07 per cent while the pass percentage of female students stood at 93 per cent in 2024. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.