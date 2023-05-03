Manipur Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared Soon At manresults.nic.in- Check Date, Steps To Download Scorecard

The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur, COHSEM will declare the Class 10th, 12th result 2023 soon. Both the result of class 10 and class 12 will be released in May 2023. According to the reports the result will be out on 12th May, students will be able to access their Manipur board class 10 and class 12 result on official website manresults.nic.in. The students can download Class 10th, 12 exam scorecard using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. Manipur Board 12th exam scorecard once released will be available on the screen. Download HSE exam scorecard and take a print out for further reference.

Manipur Board Result 2023: Here's How To Check Class 10th, 12th Result

- To check the result, candidates will have to to go the official website, manresults.nic.in.

- On the homepage, one should click on Manipur Board 10th, 12th result 2023 link

- In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

- Post submitting the details, the result will open up on screen

- Take a printout or screenshot for future references

Manipur Board Class 10th, 12th: Passing Marks

The minimum passing marks in HSE 12th exam in aggregate and in each paper is 33 per cent. Passed students will be provided with a Manipur HSE pass certificate and mark sheet which can be collected from respective schools. The students who fail to secure minimum percentage will have to appear for supplementary exam. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official website for not missing updates related to board results.