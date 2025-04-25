Manipur Board Result 2025: COHSEM Class 12th Results Declared At manresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Toppers’ List Here

Manipur Board Result 2025: The results of the Class 12 examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) were announced in Imphal on Friday, in the presence of Education (Schools) Secretary N Praveen Singh, COHSEM Chairman T Ojit Singh, COHSEM Secretary Kh Ashikumar, and Controller of Examinations (COHSEM) O Joy Singh.

A total of 28,909 students appeared for the COHSEM Class 12 examination this year, with 27,175 students passing the exam. This includes 14,522 students in the first division, 10,905 in the second division, and 1,723 in the third division.

Girl students performed better than boys in both government and non-government higher secondary schools. The overall pass percentage in government schools is 89.95 percent, while non-government schools have a pass percentage of 95.66 percent.

The overall pass percentage across all streams this year is 94 percent, with Pherzawl and Tengnoupal districts achieving a 100 percent pass rate. Thoubal district follows with 98.88 percent. Jiribam district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 77.01 percent. The pass percentage in 2024 was 97.63 percent.

Manipur Board Result 2025: Here’s how to download marks memo

Go to the official Manipur COHSEM result website at manresults.nic.in. On the homepage, find the link for Manipur Class 12 Result 2025. Enter your login details in the login window. Click on 'ubmit'. Your Manipur COHSEM HSE Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Check your details and download the marksheet for future reference.

Manipur Board Result 2025: Toppers’ List

In the science stream, Riya Khwairakpam topped the examination with 490 marks, while Mediciciana Moirangthem and Silvia Lukram secured the second and third positions with 483 and 479 marks, respectively.

In the arts stream, Keisham Hannah Devi topped the exam with 479 marks, while Harsh Maidnam and Sagolsem Inunganbi followed in second and third positions, scoring 476 and 473 marks, respectively.