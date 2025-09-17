Manipur Declares Holiday For Schools And Colleges Today After Heavy Rains Cause Flooding

The Manipur government has announced that all schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed on Wednesday for the second consecutive day due to heavy rains and flash floods affecting the Imphal valley and other regions of the state, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Due to the ongoing weather conditions causing floods and landslides in several districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal, all educational institutions, including colleges, will remain closed.

Heavy downpour in Nagaland caused multiple landslides

Severe rainfall has also caused widespread damage in Nagaland, where roads, bridges, houses, and farmland have been affected. According to the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), continuous rainfall between September 8 and 14 triggered multiple landslides and floods, severely impacting infrastructure and local communities.

In Manipur, separate notifications issued by the Higher Education Department and the Education (School) Department directed the closure of all educational institutions, including government, private, and government-aided schools, due to floods and landslides in several areas.

Water levels rose inside the complexes

The Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal also issued an urgent circular after water levels rose inside and around the hospital complex. For safety reasons, all patients are being evacuated from hospital wards, and no new admissions will be allowed until further notice. The directive was issued by Medical Superintendent Lokeshwar Singh with approval from higher authorities, prioritising patient safety amid the crisis.

Emergency services evacuated several residents

Disaster management teams reported that the Iril and Wangjing rivers breached embankments in parts of Imphal valley, flooding agricultural fields, roads, and residential areas. In Imphal East, the Iril river submerged farmland, homes, and bridges, while the Wangjing river overflowed into Thoubal district. A key iron bridge at Yairipok over the Thoubal river was swept away, cutting off road connectivity to several villages. Manipur Fire and Emergency Services have evacuated many stranded residents and shifted them to relief centres at Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East.

Meanwhile, in Nagaland, officials confirmed heavy damage to homes, bridges, roads, and cropland across multiple districts. The Kohima-Dimapur National Highway has also suffered damage at several points, adding to transportation challenges.