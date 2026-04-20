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NewsEducationManipur HSC Class 12 Result 2026 out at cohsem.nic.in
MANIPUR HSC RESULT 2026

Manipur HSC Class 12 Result 2026 out at cohsem.nic.in

Manipur HSC Class 12 Result 2026: The Manipur HSC (Class 12) Result 2026 has been officially released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 03:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Manipur HSC Class 12 Result 2026 out at cohsem.nic.in

Manipur HSC Class 12 Result 2026: The Manipur HSC (Class 12) Result 2026 has been officially released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination can now check their results online through the official website.

The Higher Secondary Examination was conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur between February and March 2026. The cohsem class 12 result 2026 have been released in online mode, covering all major streams including Arts, Science, and Commerce.

Where to check Manipur HSE Result 2026

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Students can access their scorecards on the official portals:

  • cohsem.nic.in
  • manresults.nic.in

To download the result, candidates need to enter their roll number and login credentials on the result page. 

How to download Manipur Class 12 Result 2026

Follow these steps:

Visit the official website

Click on the “HSE Result 2026” link

Enter roll number and required details

Submit the information

View and download the marksheet

Students are advised to take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Marksheet

The Manipur Class 12 marksheet will include:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Percentage/grade

Result status (Pass/Fail) 

 Result via SMS

Students must know that the online marksheet released with the result is provisional in nature. Students will receive their original certificates from their respective schools at a later stage. It is important for candidates to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the marksheet and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

 

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