Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Manipur shuts all schools, colleges for 3 days amid NRC-before-census protests

Manipur shuts all schools, colleges for 3 days amid NRC-before-census protests

The organisation has warned of intensifying its agitation, including picketing government offices and blocking Census-related training and fieldwork, if its demands are not met.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Manipur shuts all schools, colleges for 3 days amid NRC-before-census protests

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tragic Independence Day murder: 1.3m-follower TikTok creator targeted by gunmen in Pakistan | SHOCKING VIDEO
2
3
4
5