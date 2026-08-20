/Manipur shuts all schools, colleges for 3 days amid NRC-before-census protests

The Manipur government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and universities across the state for three days starting August 20, as a 48-hour general strike demanding an updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) ahead of the Census stretched into its second day and showed signs of escalating.
An order issued by the state Education Department cited the "prevailing law-and-order situation" as grounds for the shutdown. It directed the closure of all schools affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education, the Council of Higher Secondary Education, or the Central Board of Secondary Education, along with colleges and higher education institutions including universities across government, aided and unaided sectors, from August 20 to August 22.
The closure comes amid a 48-hour general strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), which began at midnight on August 17 across Manipur's valley districts. The strike has disrupted markets, schools, and transport, with protesters demanding that the NRC be updated using 1951 as the base year before Census 2027 operations begin in the state.
The JFD has said it is not opposed to the Census itself, but wants it deferred until undocumented immigrants are identified and internally displaced persons (IDPs) uprooted by the prolonged Kuki-Meitei ethnic conflict are resettled in their native areas.
The organisation has warned of intensifying its agitation, including picketing government offices and blocking Census-related training and fieldwork, if its demands are not met.
Tensions around Census preparations had already surfaced before the strike: on August 17, JFD student volunteers attempted to enter a Census training venue at the DM College of Teacher Education in Imphal, where security personnel stopped them.
The JFD alleged that two students were injured in baton action during the confrontation, an allegation that had not drawn an immediate police response.
A census training programme for supervisors, enumerators and field trainers was also cancelled in Thoubal district amid the unrest.
On the second day of the shutdown, protesters burnt effigies of Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam in different parts of the valley districts. At Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district, bandh supporters set effigies alight, while dozens of demonstrators at Singjamei in Imphal West district marched nearly two kilometres to press their demands.
Beyond the education shutdown, the JFD has also announced a boycott of all government offices from Thursday, August 20, extending the agitation's reach into the state's administrative functioning.
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