MHT CET MBA CUTOFF 2023

MBA CET Cutoff 2023 Merit List Released For MHT CET CAP Round 1 On mba2023.mahacet.org.in, Direct Link To Download Here

 MHT CET MBA Cutoff 2023 merit is now available on the official website - mba2023.mahacet.org.in, scroll down for direct link to download the cuoff merit.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MBA CET Cutoff 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET MBA/MMS cut-off for CAP round 1. Candidates can check now check and download the cut-off merit for All India Seats and Maharashtra & minority seats on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org following the simple steps given here or through the link given below.

Here's How To Download The MHT CET MBA Cutoff 2023   

Step 1: Visit the official website - mba2023.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select cutoff merit for All India Seats or Maharashtra and minority seats

Step 3:Download the  PDF will appeared on the screen

Step 4: Save it for future reference

"Cut Off Merit for All India Seats CAP Round-I for Admission to First Year of Two Years Full-Time Post Graduate Degree Course in Management viz. MBA/MMS for the Academic Year 2023-24" 

"Cut Off Merit for Maharashtra & Minority Seats CAP Round-I for Admission to First Year of Two Years Full-Time Post Graduate Degree Course in Management viz. MBA/MMS for the Academic Year 2023-24"

According to the MHT MBA CET 2023 cut-off merit, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai has the highest cut-off standing at 99.99 percentile followed by  Sydenham Institute of Management Studies and Research & Entrepreneurship Education(SIMSREE), Mumbai at 99.97, and Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai at 99.92.

