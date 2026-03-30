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NewsEducationMBBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Check release date, where to check, and how to download
MBBOSE SSLC RESULT 2026

MBBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Check release date, where to check, and how to download

MBBOSE SSLC Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is expected to announce the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 in early April, as per past trends and media reports. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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MBBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Check release date, where to check, and how to download

MBBOSE SSLC Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is expected to announce the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 in early April, as per past trends and media reports. Students who appeared for the MBOSE SSLC Exam 2026 are eagerly awaiting the official confirmation of the result date.

Once the MBBOSE SSLC result 2026 is declared, candidates will be able to check their results online through the official website.

MBBOSE SSLC Result Date 2026 (Expected)

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Based on previous years’ timelines, the MBOSE SSLC result is likely to be released in the first or second week of April 2026. However, the board has not yet announced the exact date and time. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the result declaration.

Where to Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2026

After the announcement, students can access their results on:

  • mbose.in
  • megresults.nic.in

Students will need to enter their roll number to view and download their scorecards.

How to Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

  • Visit the official website — mbose.in
  • Click on the “SSLC Result 2026” link
  • Enter your roll number
  • Submit the details
  • View and download the result

The online marksheet will be provisional and should be kept for reference.

To pass the MBOSE SSLC exams, students must secure the minimum 30% marks prescribed by the board in each subject. The MBOSE Class 10 examinations were conducted in January 30 to February 11, 2026 across various centres in the state.

Important Advice for Students

Students are advised to:

Keep their roll numbers ready

Check only official websites for updates

Download and save their results for future use

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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