MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Board Class 12th Results DECLARED At mbose.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the Class 12 (HSSLC) Examination 2025 results for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Students can check their results on the official websites — mbose.in and megresults.nic.in — using their roll number mentioned on the admit card. The online marksheet will show the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, grades, and subject-wise marks. Original marksheets will be available at respective schools a few days after the online result is declared. This year, the MBOSE Class 12 exams were held from February 18 to March 19, and practical exams took place from February 4 to 14. The overall pass percentage for the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Result 2025 is 82.05% this year.

In 2024, the Science stream saw a pass percentage of 85.24%, while Commerce stood at 80.26%.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) had earlier released the HSSLC (Class 12) exam datesheet, which was later revised. As per the updated schedule, the Physics exam originally set for February 24 was conducted on March 6, 2025. The Sociology exam, also planned for February 24, was shifted to March 18. Similarly, the Vocational Subjects/Poultry Farming – IV/Computer Technique IV exams, initially scheduled for February 21, were held on March 19, 2025.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official MBOSE website: mbose.in Click on the link that says "HSSLC 2025 Result Booklet" Enter your roll number and other required details Click on Submit to view your result Check your marksheet and save or download it for future reference

Once students submit their details, the result will be shown on the screen. They should check all the information carefully before downloading it for future use. To pass the HSSLC exams, students need to score at least 33% in each subject. While the results can be seen online, the original mark sheets will be given by schools later.

If a student fails in one or two subjects, they can take supplementary exams to avoid losing the academic year. Applications for these exams will open in June 2025, shortly after the main results are out. The exact dates will be shared in the official MBOSE supplementary exam timetable.

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation within two weeks of the result. A small fee will be charged for each subject. The re-evaluation process will begin in June 2025, and the updated results will likely be released by the fourth week of June.