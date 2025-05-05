MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Board Result Today At megresults.nic.in- Here’s How To Check Result Via Website, SMS

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2025: The Meghalaya Board Of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will officially announce the class 12 (HSSLC) result 2025 today, i.e. 5th May, 2025, Monday during the office hours. All the students who have appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC examination will be able to download their result from the official website, i.e megresults.nic.in after the release.

The other official websites where students can check their results are, mbose.in and mboseresults.in. Students will be required to enter their roll number and captcha code to access their class 12th results. The MBOSE HSSLC examination took place from 18th February, 2025 to 19th March, 2025 in a single shift. To pass the examination, students will have to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in all the subjects and overall aggregate.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Steps To Check The Result

Step 1: Go to the official websites- mbose.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials like your roll number and other details, then submit it.

Step 5: Your Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the mark sheet.

Step 7: Download your mark sheet for future reference.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Steps To Check The Result Via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type the message in this format: “MG12(your roll number)” or “MBOSE12(your roll number)”.

Step 3- Send this text to the number provided by the board- 58888 (for the first message) and to 56263 ( for the second message)

Step 4- Your result will appear on your screen in the SMS format.

Step 5- Check your scores and download the result.

In 2024, the result for MBOSE HSSLC was declared on 24th May and the overall pass percentage of class Meghalaya Board Class 12th examination was 85.24 percent. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.