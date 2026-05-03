MBOSE HSSLC result 2026 at mbose.in , Check date, time and how to download scorecard

MBOSE HSSLC result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Result 2026 tomorrow, May 4, 2026. As per the official notification released, the class 12th results for all streams—Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational will be announced at 11 AM.

Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can check their results online through the official websites, including mbose.in, mboseresults.in, and megresults.nic.in.

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Where to check the MBOSE HSSLC result

To check the scorecard, candidates will need to enter their roll number in the login window. It is advised that students keep their admit cards handy to avoid any last-minute issues while checking the results.

The results will be available on the following official websites:

mbose.in mboseresults.in megresults.nic.in

How to check Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2026

Once the results are out, students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website Click on the “HSSLC Result 2026” link on the homepage Enter your roll number and required credentials Submit the details Your result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: Gujarat GSEB HSC result 2026

Students must know that the online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools later.

What is the passing criteria of MBOSE class 12th result?

To pass the MBOSE HSSLC examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject and also meet the minimum aggregate marks prescribed by the board. Those who fail to meet these criteria may be required to appear for compartment or supplementary examinations.

The MBOSE Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 18 and March 13 across the state.



