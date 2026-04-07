MBOSE SSLC 2026 Results Out: Check how to download scorecard at mboseresults.in
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results online or through SMS.
- The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026.
- Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results online or through SMS.
- The Class 10 results are now available for students.
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The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results online or through SMS.
Here’s a simple guide to help you check and download it easily:-
MBOSE SSLC Result 2026
The Class 10 results are now available for students. You can access your scorecard online using your login details or check it through SMS if needed.
Where to Check MBOSE SSLC Result 2026
Students can check their results on the following official websites:-
mbose.in
mboseresults.in
megresults.nic.in
To check the result, you will need:
Roll number
Date of birth
Steps to Download MBOSE SSLC Scorecard
Follow these easy steps to download your result:-
Visit any of the official websites listed above.
Click on the link for “SSLC Class 10 Result 2026.”
Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download the PDF file.
Take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on the Scorecard
Your MBOSE SSLC scorecard will include:
Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Pass percentage
Result status (pass or fail)
Other important details
How to Check MBOSE SSLC Result via SMS
If the website is slow or not opening, you can also check your result using SMS:
Type MG10roll number and send it to 58888
Or type MBOSE10roll number and send it to 56263
The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 is now available, and students can easily check it online or via SMS. Make sure to download your scorecard and keep a copy for future use. Always use official websites for accurate and safe access to your results.
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