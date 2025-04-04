MBOSE SSLC Board Exam 2025: Meghalaya Class 10th Results 2025 To Be Declared on April 5 At mbose.in​- Check Details Here

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education has officially announced that they will release the SSLC class 10th results for 2025 tomorrow i.e. 5th April, 2025. As mentioned in the official notice “The Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 5th April, 2025 (Saturday) at 11:00 AM”. Students who appeared for the exams can download their result from the official MBOSE website i.e. www.mbose.in. The official notice also mentioned that the results will not be shown at the MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong. The examination of class 10 board took place from 10th February, 2025 to 25th February, 2025 at 10 AM to 1 PM. To pass the MBOSE SSLC exam, students are required to achieve a minimum of 33 %.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy for the access of their roll numbers which is mentioned on the hall ticket at the time of the result, which is 11 AM. And students should remain calm and patient in case of heavy traffic and websites face any issues.

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: Official Websites to Check the Result

mbose.in​

mboseresults.in​

megresults.nic.in​

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: How To Check Class 10 Result

Step 1- Go to the official MBOSE website- www.mbose.in.

Step 2- You will see “MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Results 2025” on the home page, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your required credentials like roll number and Date Of Birth and submit it.

Step 4- After submission your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Check your result and download the page.

Step 6- Take a printout for the future reference.

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: Past year trends

Previous year, the result was declared on 24th May, 2024 and in 2024 55.80% students were able to pass MBOSE SSLC Examination. A total of 54,134 students from 679 schools sat for the exam out of which 30,207 managed to pass the examination. A student from Sherwood School inTura named Anuj Chetri was a topper and he scored a total of 575 marks. And second ranker was Aleytheia Syiemlieh from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School in Shillong achieved a total of 574 marks. And third rank was secured by Congenial Kharsahnoh from Christian Academy in Shillong stood third who scored 571 marks. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.