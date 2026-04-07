MBOSE SSLC result 2026 declared: Meghalaya Board class 10 results out, 86.84% students pass – See full list of toppers
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Students across the state can now check their results online. This year, 86.84% of students have passed, marking another successful year for Class 10 examinees in Meghalaya.
- The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026.
- Students across the state can now check their results online.
- This year, 86.84% of students have passed, marking another successful year for Class 10 examinees in Meghalaya.
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The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Students across the state can now check their results online. This year, 86.84% of students have passed, marking another successful year for Class 10 examinees in Meghalaya. Along with overall results, the list of top-performing students has also been released.
Overview of Last Year’s Results
For comparison, last year’s Class 10 results were declared on April 5, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 87.10%. Two students topped the exams, scoring 582 marks each:
Leisha Agarwal – St. Margaret’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh – North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai
These results set the benchmark for academic excellence in the state.
MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 – List of Toppers
Here are the students who secured the top positions in the 2026 Class 10 results:
Rank 1: Wangaal Lama – 585 marks
Rank 2: Vishal Kumar – 576 marks
Rank 3: Prajukta Roy and Prinita Das – 575 marks
These students have performed exceptionally well and set a high standard for their peers.
The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 reflects the hard work of students across Meghalaya. With 86.84% passing, it has been a strong year academically. Students are encouraged to check their results online and celebrate their achievements. For the latest updates and official results, always rely on the official MBOSE websites.
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