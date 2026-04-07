MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Is it releasing at 11 AM today? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at mboseresults.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to announce the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results online or through SMS once they are released.

Here’s everything you need to know:-

MBOSE SSLC result 2026 date and time

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The MBOSE Class 10 (SSLC) result will be declared on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Students are advised to keep their details ready to check the result quickly once it is out.

Where to check MBOSE SSLC result 2026

After the result is announced, students can check their scorecards on the official websites:-

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

To access the result, students will need:

Roll number

Date of birth

Steps to download MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF

Follow these simple steps to download your Class 10 result:-

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

Click on the link for “SSLC Class 10 Result 2026.”

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF file.

Take a printout for future use.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The MBOSE SSLC scorecard will include important information such as:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Pass percentage

Result status (pass/fail)

Other relevant details

How to check MBOSE SSLC result via SMS

If the website is slow or not working, students can also check their result via SMS:

Type: MG10roll number and send it to 58888

Or type: MBOSE10roll number and send it to 56263

Previous year result statistics

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the MBOSE SSLC exam was 87.10%.

Boys’ pass percentage: 78.06%

Girls’ pass percentage: 77.18%

The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 is an important milestone for students in Meghalaya. Make sure to check your result through the official websites or SMS service and download your scorecard for future reference. For the latest updates, always rely on the official MBOSE websites.