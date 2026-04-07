MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Is it releasing at 11 AM today? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at mboseresults.in
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to announce the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online or through SMS once the results are out.
- The Meghalaya Board of School Education is all set to announce the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026.
- Students who appeared for the exam can check their results online or through SMS once they are released.
- The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 is an important milestone for students in Meghalaya.
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The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to announce the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results online or through SMS once they are released.
Here’s everything you need to know:-
MBOSE SSLC result 2026 date and time
The MBOSE Class 10 (SSLC) result will be declared on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Students are advised to keep their details ready to check the result quickly once it is out.
Where to check MBOSE SSLC result 2026
After the result is announced, students can check their scorecards on the official websites:-
mbose.in
mboseresults.in
megresults.nic.in
To access the result, students will need:
Roll number
Date of birth
Steps to download MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF
Follow these simple steps to download your Class 10 result:-
Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.
Click on the link for “SSLC Class 10 Result 2026.”
Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Your scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download the PDF file.
Take a printout for future use.
Details mentioned on the scorecard
The MBOSE SSLC scorecard will include important information such as:
Student’s name
Roll number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks obtained
Pass percentage
Result status (pass/fail)
Other relevant details
How to check MBOSE SSLC result via SMS
If the website is slow or not working, students can also check their result via SMS:
Type: MG10roll number and send it to 58888
Or type: MBOSE10roll number and send it to 56263
Previous year result statistics
Last year, the overall pass percentage for the MBOSE SSLC exam was 87.10%.
Boys’ pass percentage: 78.06%
Girls’ pass percentage: 77.18%
The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 is an important milestone for students in Meghalaya. Make sure to check your result through the official websites or SMS service and download your scorecard for future reference. For the latest updates, always rely on the official MBOSE websites.
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