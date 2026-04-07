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NewsEducationMBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Result today at 11 AM? Check when and where to access Meghalaya Board Class 10 results online and via SMS
MBOSE RESULT 2026

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Result today at 11 AM? Check when and where to access Meghalaya Board Class 10 results online and via SMS

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the SSLC (Class 10) results 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results through official websites and SMS once the result are released.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the SSLC (Class 10) results 2026.
  • Students who appeared for the exam can check their results through official websites and SMS once the result are released.
  • The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 is a big moment for students in Meghalaya.
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MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Result today at 11 AM? Check when and where to access Meghalaya Board Class 10 results online and via SMSMBOSE SSLC Result 2026

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the SSLC (Class 10) results 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results through official websites and SMS once the result are released.

Here's everything you need to know:-

How to check MBOSE SSLC results 2026

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After the results is announced, students can check their scorecards at official websites:-

mbose.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

To access the results, students will needs login credentials:- 

Roll Number

Date of Birth

How to check MBOSE SSLC results via SMS

Type: MG10roll number and send it to 58888

or type: MBOSE10roll number and send it to 56263

The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 is a big moment for students in Meghalaya. Be sure to check your result on the official websites or through SMS, and download your scorecard for future use. For any updates or information, always trust the official MBOSE websites.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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