MBOSE SSLC Result 2026: Result today at 11 AM? Check when and where to access Meghalaya Board Class 10 results online and via SMS
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the SSLC (Class 10) results 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results through official websites and SMS once the result are released.
- The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the SSLC (Class 10) results 2026.
- Students who appeared for the exam can check their results through official websites and SMS once the result are released.
- The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 is a big moment for students in Meghalaya.
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The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the SSLC (Class 10) results 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results through official websites and SMS once the result are released.
Here's everything you need to know:-
How to check MBOSE SSLC results 2026
After the results is announced, students can check their scorecards at official websites:-
mbose.in
mboseresults.in
megresults.nic.in
To access the results, students will needs login credentials:-
Roll Number
Date of Birth
How to check MBOSE SSLC results via SMS
Type: MG10roll number and send it to 58888
or type: MBOSE10roll number and send it to 56263
The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 is a big moment for students in Meghalaya. Be sure to check your result on the official websites or through SMS, and download your scorecard for future use. For any updates or information, always trust the official MBOSE websites.
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