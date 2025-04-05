MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: Meghalaya Class 10th Results Declared At mbose.in​- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

MBOSE SSLC Class 10th Results 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) Class 10th 2025 Examination. All the students who have appeared for the MBOSE SSLC Class 10th 2025 Examination can check their results on the official website, i.e mbose.in​.

The class 10th results can be accessed from the following websites- mbose.in​, mboseresults.in​, megresults.nic.in​. The examination took place from 10th February, 2025 to 25th February, 2025 at 10 AM to 1 PM. And this year, over 60,000 students have given the MBOSE SSLC Class 10th examination, out of which 55,473 students have passed the examination, leading to an overall pass percentage of 87.10% this year which is a significant rise from last year’s pass percent, which was 55.80%.

This year, the pass percentage of female students is 92.59%, while the pass percentage of male students is 92.08%, showing how female students always have higher pass percentage than the boys’.

Meghalaya Board Class 10th Results 2025: How to Check the Result?

Step 1- Go to the official website of MBOSE- www.mbose.in.

Step 2- You will see “MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Results 2025” on the home page, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your required credentials like roll number and Date Of Birth and submit it.

Step 4- After submission your result will appear on your mobile screen.

Step 5- Check your scores properly and download the page.

Step 6- Take a printout and keep a hard copy with you for future reference.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10th Results 2025; direct link here

MBOSE SSLC Class 10th Results 2025: Meet The Toppers

Third Position: Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey, Eulogemene Rilin L Suting, who scored a total of 576.

Second Position: Evanshan Nongrum , Pori Panday, who scored a total of 578 marks.

First Position: Leisha Agarwal, Avila Kathrene, who scored a total of 582 marks.

MBOSE SSLC Class 10th Results 2025: Past Trends

In 2021, the pass percentage was 52.90%, followed by a slight rise to 56.96% in 2022. However, it dropped again to 51.93% in 2023, and then slightly improved again to 55.80% in 2024. But this year, In 2025, we can see a solid and commendable progress in the pass percentage.