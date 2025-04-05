MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Via SMS

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will officially release the SSLC class 10th results for 2025 today i.e. 5th April, 2025, Saturday at 11 AM. All the students who have given the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) for class 10th 2025 can check their results on the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education- mbose.in.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has mentioned in the notice they released on 3rd April, 2025 that “The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2025, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 5th April, 2025 (Saturday) at 11:00 AM.” . The notice also said that “There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong”.

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: Official Websites

mbose.in​

mboseresults.in​

megresults.nic.in​

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: Steps to Check the Result Via SMS

Sometimes websites stop working because of heavy traffic but students can also access their results through SMS applications. Here are the steps you need to follow to check your result:

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in the given format - MBOSE10(space)roll number.

Step 3: Send that message to 56263.

Step 4: The MBOSE Board class 10th result 2025 will be appear on the screen in the form of SMS alert

Step 5: Check your results and take a screenshot for future reference.

In the previous year, the MBOSE SSLC results were announced on May 24, 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 55.80%. Out of 54,134 students from 679 schools who appeared for the examination, 30,207 successfully cleared it. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates and keep their admit cards handy to avoid any delay once the result is released.