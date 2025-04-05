MBOSE SSLC Results 2025 To Be Declared Today At mbose.in- Here’s How to Check Marksheet

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to release the SSLC (Class 10) Board Exam 2025 results today i.e. April 5, 2025, Saturday. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their scores on the official MBOSE website i.e. mbose.in once the results are published.

The Notice released on 3rd April, 2025 by the board said “The Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 5th April, 2025 (Saturday) at 11:00 AM”. All the students who gave SSLC Class 10th examination can check their results on mbose.in​, mboseresults.in​, megresults.nic.in​ by entering their examination roll number, which is given on their admit cards.

MBOSE SSLC Results 2025: Steps to Check the Class 10th Result

Step 1- Go to the official MBOSE website- www.mbose.in.

Step 2- You will see “MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Results 2025” on the home page, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your required credentials like roll number and Date Of Birth and submit it.

Step 4- After submission your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Check your result and download the page.

Step 6- Take a printout for the future reference.

To qualify, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and overall. Those who do not pass in one or two subjects may get a chance to appear for supplementary exams, the details of which will be announced later by the board. Last year, the MBOSE SSLC pass percentage was around 55.80%. This year, expectations are high as well.

All the students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so they can check their results without any delay. Additionally, students must keep checking the official website for all important updates.