MBSE HSLC Board Result 2023: Class 10th Result Declared At mbse.edu.in- Check Steps, Direct Link Here

MBSE HSLC Board Result 2023: The Mizoram Board of School Education released the MBSE HSLC result 2023 today on the official website. Students who took the Mizoram Board 10th exams can check and obtain their results at the Mizoram Board's official website, mbse.edu.in. To obtain the MBSE 10th results 2023 online, students must input their login credentials such as roll number and registration number. The post includes a step-by-step procedure for downloading the results, as well as a direct link to the MBSE HSLC results.

MBSE HSLC Board Result 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Results section.

Step 3: Now click on the link given for HSLC Results 2023.

Step 4: Enter your login details like Roll No.Name, Mobile No., and Email ID.

Step 5: Your MBSE Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for further

This year, Mizoram Board HSLC exams were conducted from February 27 to March 15, 2023.