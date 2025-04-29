MBSE HSLC Result 2025: Mizoram Board Class 10th Results Declared At mbse.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Scorecard Here

MBSE HSLC Result 2025: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the MBSE HSLC Class 10th Result 2025 today, April 29. Students can check and download their results from the official websites — mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com. Students will be able to collect their original MBSE HSLC Class 10th 2025 marksheets a few days after the result declaration. The MBSE HSLC 2025 exams were conducted between February 10 and March 13. The Mizoram Board Class 10th mark sheet will have details like the student's name, roll number, parents’ names, date of birth, category, exam centre code, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, and other information.

Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the revaluation of their answer sheets. Students must remember that after re-evaluation, the marks awarded will be considered final and cannot be changed. The revaluation application will be available soon on the official website, and the fee is Rs 500 per subject. The re-evaluated results are expected to be announced around June 2025.

MBSE HSLC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website — mbse.edu.in.

Click on the link for the Mizoram HSLC result available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and registration number in the required fields.

Click on the ‘Find Results’ button.

Your HSLC Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

The Mizoram Board will hold the MBSE HSLC 2025 compartment exams for students who could not pass the main exam. The exam schedule will be released about a month before the exams start. The results for the MBSE HSLC 2025 compartment exams are expected to be announced in July 2025.