MBSE HSLC Result 2026 out at mbse.edu.in, check scorecard here
MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Out: The Mizoram Board of School Education has announced the class 10th result at the official website mbse.edu.in.
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MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Out: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially declared the HSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 today, April 23, bringing relief to thousands of students across the state. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations can now check their scorecards online through the official websites.
The MBSE HSLC result announcement comes after the successful completion of the Class 10 board exams, which were conducted from February 19 to March 16, 2026.
Also check: Karnataka HSLC result 2026 out
Where to check MBSE HSLC result 2026
Students can access their Mizoram Board Class 10 results through the official portals:
- mbse.edu.in
- mbseonline.com
These websites are hosting the official result links and scorecards for students.
How to check MBSE Class 10 result
To download the scorecard, students can follow these steps:
- Visit the official website
- Click on the link for “MBSE HSLC Result 2026”
- Enter your roll number / registration number
- Submit the details
- View and download the result
- Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy for quick access to login credentials.
Passing Criteria for MBSE Class 10th
To successfully clear the MBSE HSLC examination, students must:
- Score at least 33% marks in each subject
- Secure a minimum 33% aggregate overall
Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on their scorecards. In case of discrepancies, they should contact school authorities or the board immediately. Additionally, information regarding revaluation and supplementary exams is expected to be released soon.
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