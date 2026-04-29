Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041975https://zeenews.india.com/education/mbse-hsslc-results-2026-out-here-s-how-to-download-marks-memo-from-mbse-edu-in-3041975.html
NewsEducationMBSE HSSLC Results 2026 OUT: Here’s how to download marks memo from mbse.edu.in
MBSE HSSLC RESULTS 2026

MBSE HSSLC Results 2026 OUT: Here’s how to download marks memo from mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC Results 2026 OUT: MBSE has declared the Class 12th HSSLC results. Students can now check and download their scorecard via the official website - mbse.edu.in.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the HSSLC Class 12th result.
  • The direct link to the results is activated.
  • Students can now check their marks memo from the official website.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MBSE HSSLC Results 2026 OUT: Here’s how to download marks memo from mbse.edu.inMBSE HSSLC Results 2026 out

MBSE HSSLC Results 2026 OUT: Now the wait is over. The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the HSSLC Class 12th result. The direct link to the results is activated. Students can now check their marks memo from the official website. These results have been declared for all the Class 12th streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce.

(Follow Live Updates of Telangana SSC Result 2026)

Exam dates of MBSE HSSLC class 12th

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The MBSE class 12th board exams started from February 9 and ended on March 16, 2026.

How to download MBSE HSSLC class 12th 2026 results marks Memo

1. Visit the official website of MBSE Class 12th results

2. Click on the HSSLC Result 2026 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll number and registration number.

4. Click on the submit

5. Your results will be appear on the display.

6. Check your results.

7. Download your results and save it for future reference.

Details mentioned in the results

1. Student's Name

2. Total Marks

3. Subject-wise marks

4. Qualification Status

(Also Read: Mizoram Board HSSLC results 2026: MBSE to release Class 12th results today at 12 PM; check how to download scorecard from mbse.edu.in)

Another way to download Mark's memo

1. DigiLocker

2. SMS

Steps to download marksheet through DigiLocker

1. Visit the DigiLocker app.

2. Log in with your mobile number.

3. Click on the "Education" section.

4. Select the "Mizoram Board of School Education".

5. Then select "HSLC/HSSLC Marksheet 2026".

6. Enter your login details.

7. Your scorecards will appear on your phone.

8. Download and save it for future use.

Check the scorecard through SMS

1. For Class 10 (HSLC): Type MBSE10 <space> Roll Number and send it to 5676750.

2. For Class 12 (HSSLC): Type MBSE12 <space> Roll Number and send it to 5676750

Students who appeared for the MBSE HSSLC examinations are advised to keep their roll numbers and registration details ready to access their results smoothly. The online marks memo available on mbse.edu.in is provisional in nature, and students should collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools in due course. In case of heavy website traffic, candidates may face temporary delays, so it is recommended to refresh the page or try again after some time for uninterrupted access.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Iran West Asia Conflict
Iran urges world to step in on West Asia war – What it means for oil and you
viral trending
'I love Indian customers': Chinese businesswoman's changed thinking goes viral
Mumbai news
Profiling to attack: Inside Mumbai stabbing horror, disturbing pattern | DNA
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer opens up on criticism that sparked his stunning transformation
UAE Quits OPEC
UAE quits of OPEC: What it means for oil prices, your wallet and power in Gulf
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match against SRH
World dance day
World Dance Day: Bollywood’s finest dancers who rule the screen
Assembly Election Exit Poll 2026
Exit polls 2026: Before May 4 verdict, Zee News’ Zeenia to drop big clues
Gujarat civic polls
BJP sweeps Gujarat civic polls: 32 years, 72% strike rate, again clear mandate
Kerala murder case
Family feud or darker plot? Kerala mother-son murder case further unravels