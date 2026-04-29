MBSE HSSLC Results 2026 OUT: Here’s how to download marks memo from mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC Results 2026 OUT: Now the wait is over. The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the HSSLC Class 12th result. The direct link to the results is activated. Students can now check their marks memo from the official website. These results have been declared for all the Class 12th streams - Arts, Science, and Commerce.

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Exam dates of MBSE HSSLC class 12th

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The MBSE class 12th board exams started from February 9 and ended on March 16, 2026.

How to download MBSE HSSLC class 12th 2026 results marks Memo

1. Visit the official website of MBSE Class 12th results

2. Click on the HSSLC Result 2026 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll number and registration number.

4. Click on the submit

5. Your results will be appear on the display.

6. Check your results.

7. Download your results and save it for future reference.

Details mentioned in the results

1. Student's Name

2. Total Marks

3. Subject-wise marks

4. Qualification Status

(Also Read: Mizoram Board HSSLC results 2026: MBSE to release Class 12th results today at 12 PM; check how to download scorecard from mbse.edu.in)

Another way to download Mark's memo

1. DigiLocker

2. SMS

Steps to download marksheet through DigiLocker

1. Visit the DigiLocker app.

2. Log in with your mobile number.

3. Click on the "Education" section.

4. Select the "Mizoram Board of School Education".

5. Then select "HSLC/HSSLC Marksheet 2026".

6. Enter your login details.

7. Your scorecards will appear on your phone.

8. Download and save it for future use.

Check the scorecard through SMS

1. For Class 10 (HSLC): Type MBSE10 <space> Roll Number and send it to 5676750.

2. For Class 12 (HSSLC): Type MBSE12 <space> Roll Number and send it to 5676750

Students who appeared for the MBSE HSSLC examinations are advised to keep their roll numbers and registration details ready to access their results smoothly. The online marks memo available on mbse.edu.in is provisional in nature, and students should collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools in due course. In case of heavy website traffic, candidates may face temporary delays, so it is recommended to refresh the page or try again after some time for uninterrupted access.