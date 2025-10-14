Advertisement
MCC NEET COUNSELLING 2025

MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Round 3 Revised Schedule Released At mcc.nic.in, Seat Allotment Result On October 18

The Medical Counselling Committee has officially released the revised MCC NEET UG Counselling schedule for Round 3 at mcc.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Round 3 Revised Schedule Released At mcc.nic.in, Seat Allotment Result On October 18MCC NEET Counselling 2025

MCC NEET Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has officially released the revised MCC NEET UG Counselling schedule for Round 3. All the candidates who have applied for the Round 3 can now check updates schedule on the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

  • According to the official schedule, the choice filling for round 3 is underway and it will end on 16th October, 2025. 
  • The process of choice locking will take place on 16th October from 4 PM to 11:55 PM. 
  • And the process of seat allotment will take place on 17th and 18th October, 2025. The result for the seat allotment will be released on 18th October, 2025. 
  • Candidates who will be allotted a seat in round 3 will have to physically report to the allotted college between 19th to 27th October, 2025. 
  • The data verification process by the institutes will be done on 28th and 29th October, 2025.

MCC NEET Counselling 2025; Direct Link to Download the Revised Schedule Here

MCC NEET Counselling 2025: What After Allotment Result?

To confirm your allotted seat, pay the required fee and report to the college in person within the specified timeframe. Ensure you carry all necessary documents, including your NEET UG scorecard, allotment letter, and identity proof. If the assigned seat does not meet your preference, be aware of the options available for participating in subsequent counseling rounds.

MCC NEET Counselling 2025: Steps to Fill the Choice

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link and a new page will appear on the screen to enter the details.

Step 3: Enter the required details and then fill the choices of your preferred colleges and courses.

Step 4: Submit and lock the choices then download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

