MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Released At mcc.nic.in, Registration Ends On November 5- Download Notice Here

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee has officially released the schedule for the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the counselling process can now check the schedule through the official MCC website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

According to the official notice, the registration process will end on 5th November, 2025. And the choice filling process will start from 28th October, 2025 and it will end on 5th November, 2025. Then the facility to lock the chives will take place on 5th November, 2025 from 4 PM to 11:55 PM.

And As per the official schedule, the reporting and rejoining process will be conducted from 9th November, 2025 to 15th November, 2025. After that, the verification of selected candidates’ data by institutes will take place from 16th November, 2025 to 18th November, 2025.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the registration link titled MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to register, complete the registration.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form using the asked academic and personal information.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the instruction.

Step 7: Pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check all the details then submit it.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.