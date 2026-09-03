/MCC NEET round 2 counselling 2026: Registration opens today at mcc.nic.in; choice filling till September 9

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened Round 2 NEET counselling 2026 on its official portal, mcc.nic.in. Those candidates who did not secure a seat in Round 1, as well as those looking to upgrade their allotted seat, can now apply for this round.
What NEET Round 2 counselling covers
MCC NEET Round 2 counselling is being conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses under:
- MBBS and BDS seats
- 15% All India Quota (AIQ)
- Central Universities
- AIIMS and JIPMER
- ESIC institutes
- Deemed Universities
- Registration opens: September 3, 2026
- Choice filling and locking: September 3 to September 9, 2026
Candidates should keep checking the official website regularly, as MCC counselling dates have seen revisions this year, including a delay to the Round 2 schedule following the postponement of the Round 1 seat allotment result.
How to register for MCC NEET UG Round 2
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their Round 2 registration:
- Candidates need to visit the official MCC counselling website mcc.nic.in.
- Then, click on "New Registration" under the Candidate Activity Board if participating in Round 2 for the first time.
- Candidates who already registered in Round 1 can simply log in with their existing credentials.
- Now, read the instructions carefully and accept the terms and conditions.
- Then, Enter the required personal, educational, and category details, and set a password.
- Pay the applicable registration fee online.
- Now, proceed to choice filling and select your preferred colleges and courses in order of priority.
- Review all entered details carefully, then lock your choices before the deadline.
- Download and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
- Candidates who did not get a seat allotted in Round 1
- Candidates who already have an allotted seat but wish to try for an upgrade (subject to MCC's eligibility and upgradation rules)
Note: The facility for upgradation of an allotted seat remains available up to Round 3 of counselling.
- No seats vacated after Round 2 will be reverted to participating states they carry forward within the central counselling process.
- Candidates should refer to the MCC seat matrix, released alongside the choice-filling link, to get a clear picture of available seats across MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses before finalising their preferences.
- As with previous rounds, candidates are advised to double-check personal, academic, and category details before final submission, since corrections after locking choices may not be possible.
Candidates are advised to rely only on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, for the latest updates on registration deadlines, choice filling, and seat allotment results, as counselling schedules are subject to revision.
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