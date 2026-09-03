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MCC NEET round 2 counselling 2026: Registration opens today at mcc.nic.in; choice filling till September 9

Candidates are advised to rely only on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, for the latest updates on registration deadlines.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 10:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
MCC NEET round 2 counselling 2026: Registration opens today at mcc.nic.in; choice filling till September 9

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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MCC NEET round 2 counselling 2026: Registration opens today at mcc.nic.in; choice filling till September 9
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