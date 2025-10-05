MCC NEET Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Ends Today, Apply At mcc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Important Dates Here

MCC NEET Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to conclude the counselling process for NEET UG 2025 Round 3 today, 5th October, 2026. Candidates who wish to participate in this third round of counselling can now complete their registration through the official MCC portal at mcc.nic.in. Interested students are advised to carefully follow the registration procedure and ensure that all required details and documents are submitted on time to secure their participation in the counselling process.

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Complete Schedule and Important Dates

Tentative seat matrix to be verified by participating institutes on 27th and 28th September 2025.

Candidate registration opens on 29th September 2025 and continues till 5th October 2025, with the payment window available until 3:00 PM / 11:55 PM on the last day.

Choice filling and locking can be done from 30th September to 5th October 2025, and must be completed within the payment deadline.

Final seat allotment result to be announced on the MCC portal on 8th October 2025.

Candidates must report to their allotted colleges between 9th and 17th October 2025 with all required original documents.

Document verification at respective colleges will take place from 20th to 25th October 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Steps to Register For Round 3

Step 1: Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Login into your account by entering the required details.

Step 3: Now select the link titled ‘NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration’.

Step 4: Now fill the preference list with the choice of your colleges and courses.

Step 5: Lock the choices and make sure you do it before the deadline.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fees and download the confirmation page for the future reference.

Also Read: JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: Timetable Out For Annual Regular Session At jkbose.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Documents Required

Candidates must ensure they keep all essential documents ready for the certification process. These include the NEET UG 2025 Admit Card, NEET UG 2025 Scorecard, Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for date of birth verification), Class 12 certificate and marksheet, a valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport, along with eight passport-size photographs, the provisional allotment letter, caste certificate (if applicable), and a PwD certificate (if applicable). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates.