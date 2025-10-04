MCC NEET Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Ends Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

MCC NEET Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the counselling process for the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 tomorrow, i.e. 5th October, 2026. All the candidates who are interested in taking part in round 3 can now register themselves through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Complete Schedule and Important Dates

The tentative seat matrix will be verified by participating institutes on 27th and 28th September 2025.

Registration for candidates opens on 29th September 2025 and will continue till 5th October 2025, with the payment window available until 3:00 PM / 11:55 PM on 5th October.

Choice filling and locking can be done between 30th September and 5th October 2025, and must be completed within the payment deadline.

The final seat allotment result will be announced on the MCC portal on 8th October 2025.

After that, candidates must report to their allotted college between 9th and 17th October 2025, carrying all required original documents.

Document verification at the respective colleges will take place from 20th to 25th October 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Steps to Register For Round 3

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Login into your account by entering the required details.

Step 3: Now select the link titled ‘NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration’.

Step 4: Now fill the preference list with the choice of your colleges and courses.

Step 5: Lock the choices and make sure you do it before the deadline.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fees and download the confirmation page for the future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Documents Required

Candidates must ensure they keep all essential documents ready for the certification process. These include the NEET UG 2025 Admit Card, NEET UG 2025 Scorecard, Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for date of birth verification), Class 12 certificate and marksheet, a valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport, along with eight passport-size photographs, the provisional allotment letter, caste certificate (if applicable), and a PwD certificate (if applicable). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates.