MCC NEET UG 2025 COUNSELLING

MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process To Start Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the NEET UG Counselling process 2025 soon at mcc.nic.in. Scroll down to check more details here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 05:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the NEET UG Counselling process 2025 soon. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the counselling process can do it through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in once the link is activated. 

The process is conducted for candidates to take admission into the all India quota and other seats of the top medical colleges of India. Counselling will be conducted online up to the seat allotment stage. After seats are allotted, selected candidates must report to their assigned medical colleges to complete the admission process and confirm their seats.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Register for the Counselling

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link of ‘UG Medical Tab’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now register yourself using your email ID and phone number correctly.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Now fill the form and enter your personal and academic details carefully.

Step 6: Upload all the required documents like your photo, signature and anything that is required according to the mentioned instructions.

Step 7: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Re-check the details and submit the form.

Step 9: Download and save the copy for future reference. 

The MCC NEET UG counselling covers 15 per cent All India Quota seats for MBBS and BDS courses in participating states (excluding Jammu & Kashmir unless they contribute seats). It includes 100 per cent of MBBS and BDS seats at BHU, all MBBS seats at AIIMS, and seats at JIPMER campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal. Counselling also applies to 100 per cent of seats at AMU, 85 per cent of state quota seats at Delhi University and IP University (including VMMC, ABVIMS, and ESIC Dental), and 100 per cent of seats at the Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, along with a 5 per cent internal quota for Jamia students. Additionally, it includes 15 per cent IP quota seats under ESIC. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

