MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Begins From August 29, Schedule To Be Out Soon At mcc.nic.in- Check Details Here

MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially announced the dates of the Round 2 counselling for NEET UG 2025. The round 2 counselling will begin from 29th August, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG exam and are interested in participating in round 2 will be able to register themselves for the counselling through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

Candidates will have to enter their NEET UG 2025 roll number along with the password to register themselves for round 2. The updates schedule for the round two counselling will be released soon on the official website. “In order to include newly authorized MBBS seats in Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025, the competent authority has decided to start the Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025 from 29th Aug., 2025 tentatively. However, the revised schedule for Round-2 will be published shortly”, said the official notice.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘UG Medical Counselling’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now select the link titled ‘NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration’.

Step 4: Enter all the required details correctly and complete the registration for round 2 carefully.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for the future reference.

MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2: Who is eligible for Round 2?

Candidates must know that those who were allotted the seat and round one and accepted and have successfully reported to the college will not be allowed to participate in the round 2 counselling. Only candidates who did not participate in the round 1 or they participated but didn’t get any seat are eligible to participate. Also candidates who were allotted the seat in round 1 but they didn’t report to the allotted college and candidates who want to upgrade their seat are also allowed. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.