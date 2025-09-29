MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 3 Registration Begins Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially started the counselling process for the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 today, i.e. 29th September, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in taking part in round 3 can now register themselves through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to register for round 3 is 5th October, 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Complete Schedule and Important Dates

Verification of the tentative seat matrix will be done from 27th to 28th September 2025 by participating institutes.

Registration will begin from 29th September 2025 and continue till 5th October 2025. The payment facility will remain open till 3:00 PM / 11:55 PM on 5th October 2025.

Choice filling and locking will be available from 30th September to 5th October 2025, and must be completed within the payment timeline.

The final seat allotment result will be published on the MCC portal on 8th October 2025.

Reporting to the allotted college will take place from 9th to 17th October 2025, and candidates must carry all original documents.

Document verification will be conducted at the respective colleges from 20th to 25th October 2025.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Steps to Register For Round 3

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Login into your account by entering the required details.

Step 3: Now select the link titled ‘NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Registration’.

Step 4: Now fill the preference list with the choice of your colleges and courses.

Step 5: Lock the choices and make sure you do it before the deadline.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fees and download the confirmation page for the future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Documents Required

Candidates are advised to keep all their important documents ready as they will need them at the time of the certification. Documents such as NEET UG 2025 Admit Card, NEET UG 2025 Scorecard, Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for date of birth verification), Class 12 certificate and marksheet, Valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport), Eight passport-size photographs, Provisional allotment letter, Caste certificate (if applicable), Persons with Disability (PwD) certificate (if applicable). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates.