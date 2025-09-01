MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Schedule Released At mcc.nic.in- Check New Dates Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the updates schedule of the Round 2 for the NEET UG Counselling 2025. The registration for round 2 counselling will start on 4th September, 2025 and it will end on 9th September, 2025. All the candidates who are interested in participating for round 2 counselling can now check the revised schedule on the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must know that they will have to register, fill the courses and colleges of their choice, lock their preferences within the given time. The MCC NEET counselling is being conducted for the candidates to take admission into the government and private medical and dental colleges.

Also Read: IGNOU July 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 15, Apply At ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in- Check Direct Link Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Schedule And Important Dates

The registration period is from 4th to 9th September 2025.

Choice filling will take place from 5th to 9th September 2025.

Choice locking will be held on 9th September 2025, between 4:00 PM and 11:55 PM.

Seat processing will be conducted from 10th to 11th September 2025.

The seat allotment result will be declared on 12th September 2025.

Reporting to the allotted institutes is scheduled from 13th to 19th September 2025.

Verification of joined candidates will be carried out from 20th to 21st September 2025.

Also Read: LNMU UG Admission 2025: Registration Starts Today For Vacant Seats At lnmu.ac.in- Check Details Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Login into your account by entering the required details.

Step 3: Now select the link titled ‘NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration’.

Step 4: Now fill the preference list with the choice of your colleges and courses.

Step 5: Lock the choices and make sure you do it before the deadline.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fees and download the confirmation page for the future reference.

Candidates must note who were allotted seats in Round 1 but they want to resign from their allotted seat can do it before 3rd September, 2025 till 5 PM without forfeiting the security deposit. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.