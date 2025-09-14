MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Revised Schedule Released At mcc.nic.in, Registration Closing Today- Check All Dates Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Medical Counselling Committee will close the registration window for the Round 2 MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, i.e. 14th September, 2025, Sunday. All the candidates who are interested in participating for round 2 can now register themselves through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates & Complete Schedule

Participating institutes have verified the tentative seat matrix on 3rd September 2025.

The registration window is open from 4th September to 14th September 2025, with the last day’s deadline at 12:00 noon.

Candidates can make payments till 2:00 AM on 15th September 2025.

The choice filling window is open from 5th September to 15th September 2025, with the last submission by 8:00 AM on 15th September.

Candidates can lock their choices from 14th September at 1:00 PM till 15th September at 8:00 AM.

The authorities will process the seat allotment from 15th to 16th September 2025.

The results of the second round will be announced on 17th September 2025.

Candidates must report and join their allotted institutes from 18th to 25th September 2025.

Institutes will verify the data of joined candidates from 26th to 27th September 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Login into your account by entering the required details.

Step 3: Now select the link titled ‘NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Registration’.

Step 4: Now fill the preference list with the choice of your colleges and courses.

Step 5: Lock the choices and make sure you do it before the deadline.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fees and download the confirmation page for the future reference.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates are advised to keep all their important documents ready as they will need them at the time of the certification. Documents such as NEET UG 2025 Admit Card, NEET UG 2025 Scorecard, Class 10 certificate and marksheet (for date of birth verification), Class 12 certificate and marksheet, Valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving Licence, or Passport), Eight passport-size photographs, Provisional allotment letter, Caste certificate (if applicable), Persons with Disability (PwD) certificate (if applicable). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates.