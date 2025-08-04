MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round One Choice Filling Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in- Check Details Here

MCC NEET UG 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling window of round 1 NEET UG 2025 today, i.e. 4th August, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can now fill their choices through the official website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the choice filling facility will begin from today, 4 PM and it will end at 11:59 PM. The registration process for MCC NEET UG 2025 Counselling, round 1concluded yesterday, i.e. 3rd August, 2025 at 1 PM.

MCC NEET UG 2025: Choice Filling Process

All registered candidates will need to log in to their respective accounts and fill in their preferred choices of courses and colleges in the order of priority. After submitting these choices, the options will be locked, and the seat allotment result will be announced. Candidates who are satisfied with the allotted seat must confirm their admission by visiting the respective college in person, completing the reporting process, and getting their documents verified after the allotment.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

MCC NEET UG counselling will take place in three rounds along with a stray round. The seat allotment result for round 1 will take place on 6th August, 2025. Candidates will have time to physically report to the college between 7th August to 11th August, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Seats

15 per cent of Insured Persons (IP) quota seats of ESIC

15 per cent of MBBS and BDS seats from all states in India (participation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir depends on their contribution of seats)

100 per cent of MBBS and BDS seats of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry and Karaikal

100 per cent of MBBS and BDS seats of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

100 per cent of MBBS and BDS seats of Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

100 per cent of MBBS seats of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) across India

85 per cent of state quota seats of Delhi University and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (including VMMC, ABVIMS and ESIC Dental College)

100 per cent of Faculty of Dentistry seats at Jamia Millia Islamia, along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.