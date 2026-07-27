/MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 likely soon; Check tentative date, documents required here

MCC NEET Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule shortly, clearing the way for admissions to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across the country.
Candidates who have cleared NEET UG 2026 are advised to keep their documents in order and check the official MCC portal regularly for updates on registration, choice filling and seat allotment.
The counselling will be conducted online for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges, along with seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, Deemed Universities, ESIC colleges and AFMC.
The remaining 85% state quota seats will be handled separately by respective state counselling authorities.
While MCC hasn't officially announced the schedule yet, the first round of counselling is expected to begin by the end of July 2026.
The process is likely to follow the usual sequence online registration, payment of counselling fees, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, document verification, and reporting to the allotted college.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the final schedule once released.
Candidates should have the following ready before registration:
Candidates should carry both original documents and photocopies while reporting to their allotted institute.
The MCC counselling typically runs across multiple rounds Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and a Stray Vacancy Round, depending on seat availability.
In each round, candidates register, submit their preferred colleges and courses, lock in their choices, and await seat allotment based on their NEET rank, reservation category, and seat availability at the time.
Candidates are advised to rely only on the official MCC counselling portal for updates on the schedule, registration dates, seat matrix and admission guidelines. The detailed notification, along with the full counselling calendar, is expected to be released soon.
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