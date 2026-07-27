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MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 likely soon; Check tentative date, documents required here

MCC NEET Counselling 2026: Candidates who have cleared NEET UG 2026 are advised to keep their documents in order and check the official MCC portal regularly for updates on registration, choice filling and seat allotment.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:55 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 likely soon; Check tentative date, documents required here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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