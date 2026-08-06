/MCC updates NEET-SS round 2 counselling dates following Delhi HC direction

The Medical Counselling Committee has once again changed the timeline for Round 2 of NEET Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2025 counselling, this time after a Delhi High Court order came through on August 5.
The revision means a fresh window has opened up for candidates who had been left out to re-register and take part in the round.
The court's intervention came in Writ Petition (C) No. 11097/2026, Sunil & Anr. v. Medical Counselling Committee, where it directed that the petitioners be given a chance to re-register and participate in Round 2.
Acting on that direction, MCC issued a notice on August 5 withdrawing its earlier notification of August 3 with immediate effect.
Candidates who want to give up the seat they were allotted in Round 1 can do so through the resignation portal, which stays open until August 7.
Those wanting to take part in Round 2 must know that they can begin registering from 10 am on August 9.
The seat allotment result for this round is expected on August 13.
Separately, MCC has also opened a resignation window specifically for candidates unwilling to continue with their Round 1 seat. This one runs from 10 am on August 6 to 4 pm on August 7.
Anyone considering giving up their seat has been told to get the process done within that stretch, since requests won't be taken as accepted once the window shuts unless otherwise permitted.
The process for Round 2 follows the usual MCC counselling steps:
Candidates log in and enter their personal, academic, and NEET-SS details, pay the counselling fee online, and then fill and lock their choices of DM, MCh, or DNB SS courses and institutes.
Students should know that the this is the second time in a matter of days that the Round 2 schedule has shifted, underlining how unsettled the counselling process has been this cycle following the back-and-forth in court.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official MCC website for any further updates, since timelines tied to ongoing litigation can change again with little notice.
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