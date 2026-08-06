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MCC updates NEET-SS round 2 counselling dates following Delhi HC direction

The Medical Counselling Committee has rescheuled the MCC NEET SS counselling second round date for the candidates.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
MCC updates NEET-SS round 2 counselling dates following Delhi HC direction

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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MCC updates NEET-SS round 2 counselling dates following Delhi HC direction
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