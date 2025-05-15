PSEB Class 12th Result 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the class 12th result yesterday, i.e. 14th May, 2025, Thursday. The overall pass percentage of this year stands at 91 per cent. The pass percentage of female students stands at 94.32 per cent and 88.08 per cent pass rate of male students. A total of 2,65,388 students have appeared for the class 12th examination, out of which 2,41,506 students have passed and 5,950 students failed the examination and 17,844 are placed for the compartment exam.

Who Is Harseerat Kaur?

Harseerat Kaur from Barnala has topped the Punjab Board class 12th Examination this year by achieving a full 100 percent i.e. 500/500 with her exceptional intelligence. Harseerat studies in Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary Vidya Mandir, Barnala.

Harseerat Kaur is from Medical stream and she wants to become a gynaecologist and she said that she used to study 15-16 hours a day and her mother, Manpreet Kaur, who is a government school teacher said that Harseerat used to stay away from phone and worked really hard. Her father, Simardeep Singh, is a lecturer and he is currently holding the position of Barnala district mentor, sports.

Other Toppers of Punjab Board Class 12th

This year only girls have secured the top ranks in Punjab Board while the first rank was secured by Harseerat Kaur, the second rank was secured by Manveer Kaur who studies in SS Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Kassoana and she secured total of 498 marks out of 500, i.e. 99.6 per cent in the medical stream. The third rank is secured by Arsh from Sri Tara Chand Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Mansa, she too achieved the same 99.6 per cent, i.e. 498 marks out of 500 as same as Manveer and since Manveer was the younger candidate she got the second rank. These girls' dedication and hard work but also serves as an inspiration for students across the state.