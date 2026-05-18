Meet 29-year-old Dr Anjali Garg: From MBBS to IAS journey - Worked 12-hour shifts, studied without sleep & cracked UPSC rank 79

From NEET to UPSC Success: Dream of becoming a doctor: Anjali Garg was born on 14th September 1996 in Chandigarh. She comes from a regular business family, no one in the house had ever been in civil services. Still, she had big dreams. First, she wanted to become a doctor. She worked really hard in school, scored 96% in 12th, cleared NEET, and joined MBBS at VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

One bold decision changes everything

Things were going smoothly until her third year of MBBS. That’s when everything started to shift. She noticed how broken the healthcare system was at the ground level. She realised she wanted to bring bigger changes in society. So, she took a bold decision, she dropped her plans for MD and started preparing for UPSC.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A journey filled with challenges

It wasn’t a smooth ride at all. Coming from a medical background, she had to learn everything from zero. Her first attempt at the exam came during the COVID chaos, and she failed. A lot of people give up when they don't get any results after working hard, but but Anjali didn’t. She took a step back and changed her study approach after her first failure. She started to push herself even harder, believing in her potential.

Hard work is the path to fulfilling your dreams

In her second UPSC attempt in 2022, she finally cleared the exam with an All India Rank 79. She not only became an IAS officer but also topped the entire UPSC in her optional subject, Medical Science.

What’s really impressive is how she balanced everything. While preparing for UPSC, she was still doing her medical internship. Many days she would finish a 12-hour night shift at the hospital, go straight to coaching in Karol Bagh without sleeping, and then study the whole day. She dealt with health problems too, falling sick often and struggling with joint pain,but she never stopped.

ALSO READ | Kerala SSLC 2026 revaluation process begins; Check fees and application steps

Inspirational journey of Dr Anjali Garg

Her story isn’t just about clearing an exam. It’s about choosing a difficult path and sticking to it even when life keeps throwing challenges. You don't need a special background to achieve your dreams, you just need pure determination.

If you’re someone that is juggling dreams, studies, and work, or if you're just feeling lost in your preparation, Anjali’s journey is living proof that anything is possible. You just need to keep believe in your potential, work hard and keep showing up, even on the bad days.

ALSO READ | TS EAMCET 2026 result out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, check rank card here