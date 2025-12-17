Meet Abhishek Vashishtha, Who Cracked UPSC After Eight Years And Secured AIR 14

Abhishek Vashishtha, hailing from Delhi, secured AIR 14 in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. From clearing IRS and IPS to finally achieving his dream IAS rank, Abhishek’s journey is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and smart preparation.

Who Is Abhishek Vashishtha?

Abhishek Vashishtha, who secured All India Rank 14 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, hails from Delhi. An engineer by education, he completed his B.Tech from a government college in Delhi and chose the path of civil services over a conventional corporate career. A civil services aspirant turned achiever, Abhishek is not only known for his academic success but also stands as a source of inspiration for aspirants across India through his perseverance and dedication.

Abhishek Vashishtha Background

Abhishek comes from a humble middle-class family. His parents made numerous sacrifices to support his education and dreams. Growing up in Delhi, he was instilled with the values of hard work, dedication, and service to society, which later motivated his UPSC journey.

Journey to Civil Services

Inspired by a college professor preparing for UPSC, Abhishek decided to take up the challenge during his B.Tech.

He chose public service over a corporate career to make a meaningful societal contribution.

Preparation Timeline: 8 years of persistent effort with multiple attempts.

Key Milestones:

2018: Narrowly missed prelims cut-off.

2019: Cleared prelims, missed mains by one mark.

2020: Selected for IRS (Revenue).

2022: Selected for IPS.

2024: Secured AIR 14 in IAS while training with ITBP in Mussoorie—symbolizing his journey of grit and perseverance.

Preparation Approach

Focused on limited resources, repeated revisions, and consistent practice.

Prelims: Emphasised accuracy through mock tests and previous year papers.

Mains: Prioritised conceptual clarity, balanced answers, and regular writing practice.

Interview: Maintained honesty and authenticity; avoided rehearsed or artificial responses.

Support System: Abhishek credits his wife, sister, and close friends for their emotional and moral support, highlighting that family stability and peace of mind were key to sustaining his motivation.

Key Learnings & Advice

Focus on the process, not just the result.

Identify your personal “why” for choosing UPSC.

Avoid overloading with materials; revise deeply and consistently.

Treat every attempt as a learning experience and grow from setbacks.

Abhishek Vashishtha’s journey shows that perseverance, smart preparation, and a strong support system can turn dreams into reality. His story inspires every UPSC aspirant to stay consistent, focus on the process, and keep their passion for public service alive.