Meet Akshat Chaurasia, Scored AIR 6 In IIT JEE Advanced With This Simple Trick; Gave Extra Focus To This Subject

Akshat Kumar Chaurasia has achieved the AIR (All India Rank) 6 in a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the JEE Advanced 2025 results on June 2, 2025.

JEE Advanced Result

JEE is one of the toughest and most competitive examinations of India. A total of 12,58,136 students appeared for the JEE Mains exam and a total of 1,80,422 students appeared for the JEE Advanced examination this year. And this 18-year-old boy named Akshat, who is from Varanasi has successfully secured 321 marks out of 360.

Akshat’s JEE Mains Result

Akshat secured 99.996 percentile in JEE Mains first exam, which happens in January and after achieving remarkable marks, he sat for the exam Mains exam again to improve his scores and successfully achieved 99.997 percentile in the session attempt which happens in April, where he achieved the AIR 72.

His School Journey

He studied in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) till class 10 in Azamgarh and he secured 98 per cent in class 10th, in which he secure full 100 marks in maths and 99 marks in science then he changes his city and went to Kota to fulfil his dream of going to IIT, where he secured 97 per cent in class 12 while he was preparing for JEE 2025 and his mother lived with him for two years in Kota to help him which never made him miss his home and helped him stay focused.

His Strategy

He said he used to study for 5-6 hours everyday besides his coaching classes and his consistent hard work and determination towards his goal is what pushed him. He said that all his focus was on his studies and he gave equal time to all the subjects, physics, chemistry and maths and gave little more time to chemistry and relied on self practice for maths and physics.

His Advice To All the Aspirants

Akshat from his experience has advised all the candidates that they should have faith in the preparation and have confidence in themselves and don’t let your morale down and they should not panic and try to calm themselves at the time of the exam.