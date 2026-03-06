Advertisement
ANUJ AGNIHOTRI UPSC TOPPER

Meet Anuj Agnihotri, UPSC topper who secured AIR 1 with 13-hour study routine and no coaching – Read his journey

Anuj Agnihotri, an MBBS graduate from AIIMS, Jodhpur, secured UPSC AIR 1 in 2025 through 13 hours of daily self-study without any coaching. His inspiring journey showcases determination, hard work, and dedication.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results were declared.
  • Anuj Agnihotri secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in the exam.
  • His journey from an MBBS student to the country’s top civil services rank is inspiring for aspirants everywhere.
Meet Anuj Agnihotri, UPSC topper who secured AIR 1 with 13-hour study routine and no coaching – Read his journey(Image Credit: X)

The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 results were declared recently, and Anuj Agnihotri secured All India Rank 1 (AIR 1). His journey from an MBBS student to the country’s top civil services rank is inspiring for aspirants everywhere.

Inspiration Behind the Success

Anuj credits his mother as his biggest inspiration. “My mother has always motivated me to serve people and bring positive changes in society,” he said. Even before choosing a specific career path, he was determined to make a meaningful impact on a larger section of society.

From MBBS to Civil Services

Anuj began his MBBS at AIIMS, Jodhpur in 2017. During his medical studies, he realised that to create larger societal changes, he needed a platform like the civil services. He started preparing for UPSC exams while completing his MBBS.

In 2023, Anuj cleared the Union Territories Civil Services (UTCS) exam on his first attempt and is currently undergoing his probation as an SDM in Delhi. Reflecting on that moment, he shared, “When I cleared my UTCS, I couldn’t believe it. I locked myself in my room and cried for half an hour out of joy.”

Hard Work and Dedication

Anuj’s path to UPSC success was driven entirely by self-study, without any coaching support. He dedicated around 13 hours daily to preparation. This was his third attempt at UPSC, and his relentless discipline and focus paid off. His father, Krishna Bihari, a technician at the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station, said, “We are proud of our son. I’m sure he will be one of the best IAS officers in the country.”

Anuj Agnihotri’s journey is a remarkable example of hard work, self-belief, and dedication. From a medical graduate to UPSC AIR 1, he shows that with consistent effort and focus, even the most ambitious dreams can become a reality.

