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Meet Avni Kejriwal, a Ranchi student who turns 95.2% into a perfect score after CBSE re-evaluation

When the CBSE class 12th results were announced, she was surprised to find that her score did not reflect what she had expected.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
Meet Avni Kejriwal, a Ranchi student who turns 95.2% into a perfect score after CBSE re-evaluation

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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