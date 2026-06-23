/Meet Avni Kejriwal, a Ranchi student who turns 95.2% into a perfect score after CBSE re-evaluation

For most students, scoring 95.2% in the CBSE Class 12 board examination would be a dream result. But for Ranchi's Avni Kejriwal, the marks didn't feel right.
The Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi, student had spent months preparing for her board exams and believed she had performed exceptionally well, particularly in English her favourite subject.
When the CBSE class 12th results were announced, she was surprised to find that her score did not reflect what she had expected.
Instead of accepting the result and moving on, Avni decided to trust her instincts.
She applied for the CBSE re-evaluation process, hoping that a fresh review of her answer sheets would clear her doubts. That decision changed everything.
Following re-evaluation, Avni's score jumped by 24 marks, taking her from 95.2% to a flawless 500 out of 500.
The revised result not only transformed her scorecard but also elevated her to the position of national topper in the Commerce stream.
According to reports, Avni had initially lost 19 marks in English and five marks in Business Studies despite already scoring full marks in three other subjects. The re-evaluation corrected those discrepancies, giving her perfect scores across all five subjects.
What makes Avni's story remarkable is not just the final score but the confidence she showed in her own effort.
At a time when many students hesitate to challenge evaluation outcomes, fearing disappointment or additional stress, Avni chose to believe in her preparation.
Her journey highlights an important lesson for students across the country: if you genuinely feel that your performance has not been accurately reflected, it is worth seeking a review through the proper channels.
Her achievement has become a proud moment not only for her family and school but also for Ranchi.
Social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages, with many users celebrating the city's growing reputation for academic excellence.
The story also comes amid growing discussions around the importance of CBSE's re-evaluation process.
For Avni, however, the numbers tell only part of the story.
Behind the perfect 500/500 lies a student who trusted her hard work, stood by her conviction and proved that sometimes, believing in yourself can make all the difference.
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