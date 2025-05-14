CBSE Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results for 2025 on May 13. Students who appeared for the Senior Secondary exams can now view and download their mark sheets from official websites like cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, as well as through the DigiLocker portal and the UMANG app. As lakhs of students continuously refreshed result pages to check their scores, emotions soared—social media quickly filled with stories of joy, disappointment, and everything in between.

Who is Savi Jain, the student who scored an impressive 499 out of 500?

One of the standout performers this year is 17-year-old Savi Jain from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, who topped the CBSE Class 12 exams with an exceptional score of 499 out of 500. A student of Scottish International School, Savi's remarkable achievement has filled her family, school, and hometown with pride.

VIDEO | CBSE Result 2025: Savi Jain of Scottish International School Tops CBSE Class 12 with 499/500 Marks, here's what she said:



"I used to study for 4 to 5 hours every day. After school, I attended tuitions and then took some time to rest. I followed a fixed daily schedule,… pic.twitter.com/itDFIrD2lP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2025

Savi pursued the humanities stream and secured full marks in English Core, Political Science, Geography, and Painting, while scoring an impressive 99 in History.

While speaking to PTI in an interview Savi said, “I used to study for 4 to 5 hours every day. After school, I attended tuitions and then took some time to rest. I followed a fixed daily schedule, planning in advance which subject to focus on. My goal was to understand each topic so thoroughly that I could be confident about at least 99% of it.”

She attributes her success to family and mentors

The credit for my success goes to my parents, teachers, principals, administrators, and the school director. Each of them has played a vital role in helping me reach this milestone and in believing in my potential. Looking ahead, I aspire to become a civil servant and join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). My message to other students is simple: work hard, stay consistent, and always learn from your mistakes."

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 increased to 88.39% this year, a slight rise from 87.98% in 2024. A total of 17,04,367 students registered for the exam, with 16,92,794 appearing, and 14,96,307 successfully passing.