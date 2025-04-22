Meet Dongre Archit Parag: UPSC 2024 Topper Who Secured All India Rank 3

Dongre Archit Parag UPSC CSE 2024 Topper: Archit from Pune has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024 showcasing his unwavering dedication and strategic preparations. UPSC has declared the results today, i.e. 22nd April, 2025, Tuesday. A total of 5,83,213 candidates have appeared for the Civil Service examination and 1,009 candidates have successfully cleared the exam.

Archit’s academic journey has started from Mumbai where he has completed his schooling. He has completed his bachelors in Technology (BTech) is Electrical & Electronics Engineering from the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore. He has studied Philosophy as an optional subject. After his graduation, he worked in an IT company for a year and then, driven by his passion, he made a decision to quit his job and focus entirely on preparing for the Civil Service Examination.

Archit has also cleared the UPSC CSE in 2023 with a 153 rank in his first attempt, then with his consistent efforts, he improved, and refined his strategies and secured the 3rd rank in his second attempt in 2024. His inspiring story is an example of the transformative power of hard work, consistency and dedication towards our goals.

The UPSC CSE interviews started from 7th January, 2025 and ended on 17th April, 2025. A total of 2,845 candidates were able to clear the UPSC Main exam and appeared for the interviews for the 1132 posts which included IAS and IPS. The UPSC Civil Services preliminary examination took place on 16th June, 2024 and after prelims there is Mains Exam which took place from 20th September, 2025 to 29th September, 2024. And the last round, which is the interview round that ended on 17th April, 2025.