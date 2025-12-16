Meet IAS Moin Ahmad: A Bus Driver’s Son Who Quit Cricket Due To Poverty, Later Cracked UPSC With AIR...

IAS Moin Ahmad: Success is often seen as the result of talent or luck, but sometimes it is built quietly through years of sacrifice and patience. Moin Ahmad’s story is one such journey. Born into a financially struggling family, he faced repeated disappointments, lost dreams, and multiple failures. Yet, he kept moving forward. Today, as an IAS officer, his life stands as a reminder that determination can change even the hardest circumstances.

Who Is Moin Ahmad

Moin Ahmad is an IAS officer from the 2023 batch, posted in the West Bengal cadre. He belongs to Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, and comes from a simple background where survival mattered more than ambition. Through sheer hard work and resilience, he cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination and secured AIR 296, inspiring countless aspirants across the country.

His Family Struggles And Childhood Dreams

According to the media reports, Moin grew up in a small home where money was always limited. His father worked as a UP Roadways bus driver, and his mother managed the household. As a child, Moin loved cricket and dreamed of becoming a professional player. But the cost of coaching and equipment was something his family could not afford. Letting go of cricket was painful, but it taught him strength and acceptance at a young age.

Losing Delhi University

According to media reports, After completing Class 12 with good marks, Moin earned admission to Delhi University, a dream moment for him and his family. However, the joy was short-lived. His family could not afford the fees, and banks refused to provide an education loan. Instead of giving up on education, Moin chose a practical path. He enrolled in a college in Moradabad and started working at a cyber café.

His UPSC Journey

While working at the cyber café, Moin found a new purpose and he started preparing for the UPSC. The decision to prepare for civil services was risky. His father was worried, relatives discouraged him, and financial pressure was constant. But his mother believed in him. In 2019, Moin left his job, moved to Delhi and took a loan of Rs. 2.5 lakh to begin his preparation.

The road was tough. He failed three times, faced emotional and financial stress. Still, he did not quit. His perseverance finally paid off in his fourth attempt when he secured AIR 296 and finally became an IAS officer.

Moin Ahmad’s journey proves that even when dreams are delayed, they are never denied if one keeps believing and working hard.