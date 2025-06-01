Meet IAS Vibhor Bhardwaj: Studied Online, Cleared Civil Service With AIR.....Used AI For....

Vibhor Bhardwaj is a boy from the village of Utrawali in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, he secured the All India Rank (AIR) 19 in 2024 in one of the toughest exams of India, i.e Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). But this was not the first time he appeared for the UPSC. He also gave the exam in 2022 and missed his name in the final list in 2023.

His Academic Journey

Vibhor Completed his Bachelors and Masters in Science (MSc) in Physics from the renowned college of Delhi University, Hansraj College. After completing his masters in Physics, he started preparing for the UPSC Civil services and gave the exam in 2022 in which he successfully secured the AIR 743 and reached the interview stage in 2023 but couldn’t clear it. He had physics as his optional subject in UPSC.

His Last Attempt in 2024

He didn’t lose his hopes after not getting his name in the final selected candidates list, he kept working hard, analysed his mistakes and worked on them. Then he appeared for the UPSC in 2024 again with his refined skills and better version of himself and he successfully achieved the AIR 19.

His Strategies

He didn’t just rely on his luck to clear the UPSC exam, he covered the whole syllabus of Mains in seven months and used online coachings, not the traditional ones, and his own notes to prepare for the examination. And for preparations of the Prelims exams, he used PYQs (Previous year questions) as a guide, he analysed it, understood it and advised to not just use PYQs as practice questions but as a blueprint.

Use of AI for His Preparations

He made the best use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for his exam preparation. He used to ask AI tools to make mock interview questions for him, which he practiced repeatedly and it helped in building his confidence for the Interview round.

Vibhor is an inspiration for millions of UPSC aspirants and teaches that giving up is never an option when it comes to fulfilling your dreams and goals. Vibhor's journey underscores the significance of consistency, adaptability, and embracing technology in the modern competitive world.