Meet Indrajit Singh: A BSc Graduate Who Failed 4 Times In UPSC, Became IAS In Fifth Attempt; Credited With Transforming Lucknow Into...

UPSC Success Story: The Indian bureaucracy is famous for its red-tapism. There are several examples where projects are running late or citizens are waiting for development works to reach their villages. More often, these IAS/IPS are found to be embroiled in corruption as well. While assigned to make policy, political leaders often blame them for policy paralysis. At a time when there is so much negativity, there are some bureaucrats who live up to expectations and become a role model for civil servant aspirants. One such IAS officer is Indrajit Singh.

Modest Beginning To IAS

Indrajit Singh, a 2016-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, embodies persistence, discipline, and a quiet sense of purpose. Born into a service family—his father served in the Indian Air Force—Singh grew up across multiple Indian cities, including Tezpur, Pune, and Pathankot. His early schooling at Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country instilled in him the adaptability and resilience that would define his professional journey.

Academic Excellence

Singh’s academic credentials are rooted in the sciences. He earned a BSc from Punjab University, Chandigarh, and went on to complete his MSc in Applied Physics from Guru Nanak Dev University, where he emerged as a topper in his class. Despite his academic prowess in physics, cracking the Civil Services Examination proved to be a different kind of challenge.

Bank PO To IAS

Before donning the mantle of an IAS officer, Singh experienced the rigours of the workforce in two significant roles: first as a bank probationary officer and later as an Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in Mysore, where he served for five years. These early experiences gave him a unique, ground-level view of public service and administration—insights that would later guide his policymaking as a civil servant.

He made three sincere attempts at the UPSC with Physics as his optional subject, each time narrowly missing the cut. Unfazed, he pivoted to Sociology in his fourth attempt, clearing the Mains but falling short of the final selection into the IAS. It was in his fifth and final attempt that he not only succeeded but secured a rank high enough to earn the prestigious IAS, with a home-state posting in Uttar Pradesh.

Transformation of Lucknow (2022–2024)

One of Singh’s most impactful postings came during his tenure as the Municipal Commissioner of Lucknow from 2022 to 2024. His time in the post is remembered for significant strides in urban sanitation and environmental sustainability. Under his stewardship, Lucknow witnessed a visible transformation in cleanliness, public hygiene, and green cover. His initiatives weren't merely administrative—they reflected a hands-on approach driven by long-term vision. Be it the streamlining of waste collection mechanisms, the promotion of green spaces, or the digitisation of civic services, Singh ensured that the city’s growth was both people-centric and environmentally conscious. It was his effort that Lucknow ranked 3rd in the Cleanliness ranking, up from 41st.

Current Role

Presently, Indrajit Singh serves as the Special Secretary in the Energy Department, as well as the Managing Director of UP NEDA (New and Renewable Energy Development Agency) and Uttar Pradesh Renewable and EV Infrastructure Ltd. In this dual role, he is at the forefront of shaping Uttar Pradesh’s renewable energy landscape and electric mobility infrastructure.

Through strategic partnerships and infrastructure investments, Singh is helping the state pivot toward cleaner energy and smarter urban planning—goals that align with India’s national commitment to sustainability and net-zero targets.