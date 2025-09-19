Meet Joslyn Choudhary: First Woman In 17 Years To Contest DUSU President’s Seat For NSUI In 2025

DUSU Elections 2025: The 2025 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections concluded with Aryan Maan of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claiming the highly sought-after President’s post. The elections also drew attention to Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), who became the first woman in 17 years to contest the presidential seat for her party.

Who Is Joslyn Choudhary?

Joslyn is a 17 years old postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies. Hailing from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary comes from a farming family and has been a student at Delhi University since 2019. Her campaign centered on student-focused issues such as the shortage of hostels, the need for more reading spaces, cleaner washrooms, campus safety, and a 12-day menstrual leave policy. She has also highlighted the pressure caused by the four-year undergraduate programme on classrooms and hostel facilities.

Choudhary has promised to work toward a more inclusive and student-friendly campus. Her agenda emphasizes women’s safety, strengthening the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), and improving overall university infrastructure, aiming to make Delhi University a more supportive and accessible environment for all students.

According to media reports, Joslyn has said that "every vote for a woman candidate is itself a defeat of muscle power."

However, the final results favoured Aryan Maan from ABVP but Choudhary’s campaign made a lasting impact. Her candidature represented not only NSUI’s strategy but also the growing aspirations of women in student politics. For many people, her participation itself was a milestone showing that women are gradually reclaiming space in a traditionally male-dominated arena.

Additionally, this year the DUSU 2025 elections saw a 39.45% voter turnout, with over 1.55 lakh students casting their votes on Thursday, September 18. Polling took place across 195 booths at 52 centres in two shifts to accommodate both day and evening college students.