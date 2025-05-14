Meet Kafi: Hisar Acid Attack Survivor Who Scored 95.6% In CBSE Board Result 2025 And Topped Chandigarh Blind School

In a world where resilience often remains unseen, 17-year-old Kafi from Hisar, Haryana, has emerged as a shining example of unwavering courage and academic excellence. A survivor of a horrific acid attack at the tender age of three, Kafi has not only fought through the darkness—both figurative and literal—but has also topped her school with a remarkable 95.6% in the CBSE Class 12 exams in the humanities stream.

From Darkness to Determination

Kafi’s journey began in tragedy. Jealous neighbours attacked her with acid when she was just a toddler, leading to severe facial burns and the permanent loss of her eyesight. Her early years were spent in and out of hospitals, enduring six years of painful recovery. But amidst the physical trauma and emotional scars, Kafi’s spirit remained unbroken.

Once stable, she began her education at the Institute for the Blind in Sector 26, Chandigarh, at the age of eight. Learning Braille and adapting to her new world was no easy feat, but Kafi’s hunger for knowledge was insatiable. Her reading speed in Braille, her memory retention, and her love for subjects like Geography and Political Science soon set her apart.

Academic Brilliance and a Vision for the Future

Kafi first made headlines when she scored 95.02% in her Class 10 board exams. Her consistent dedication and discipline continued into Class 12, where she not only matched but exceeded expectations. She scored full marks in History, Political Science, Geography, and Painting, and a near-perfect score in English.

For Kafi, education is more than just academics—it's a path to empowerment. She dreams of studying Political Science at Delhi University and eventually becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Her ambition is rooted in her desire to serve the nation and create meaningful change.

A Family’s Unshakable Support

Behind this unstoppable young woman is a family that never gave up on her. Her father, a peon in the secretariat, recalls the deep sorrow and helplessness he felt after the attack. “My morale was shattered,” he admitted. “But someone advised me to educate her. That changed everything. Today, Kafi has proved that advice right.”

Her mother beams with pride: “Kafi is good at studies, and because of her, we can walk with our heads held high in society. She has brought us honour and pride.”

Kafi herself credits her parents’ unwavering mental support and the guidance of her teachers for her success. She also acknowledged the role of the internet and YouTube in helping her access learning material and prepare for her exams independently.

More Than a Personal Victory

Kafi’s story isn’t just her own. It’s a powerful message to countless others battling adversity, especially young girls in India facing violence, stigma, or disability. It’s a reminder that with the right support system, educational access, and mental strength, even the most life-altering circumstances can be transformed into stepping stones to greatness.

A Country Applauds Her Strength

As India celebrated the CBSE Class 12 results on May 13, 2025, which saw a national pass percentage of 88.39% and girls outperforming boys once again, it was Kafi’s achievement that captured hearts. In a system often biased against the disabled and marginalised, Kafi’s rise to the top is not just commendable—it’s revolutionary.

While the justice system may have failed her in punishing her attackers, Kafi has redefined justice in her own way—by succeeding beyond anyone’s imagination and showing the world that she cannot be defeated.

Many users are sharing her inspiring story on social media and applauding her courage. Sharing her journey, Nikhil Saini wrote on X, "Meet Kafi—proof that no force is stronger than determination. Blinded at 3 in a horrific acid attack, she spent her childhood in hospitals. But she rose, not once but twice—topping Class 10 with 95.2% and now Class 12 with 95.6%. Limitless courage. Infinite hope."

Lighting the Way for Others

Kafi’s journey is one of hope, strength, and vision—quite literally. She has turned her pain into power, her limitations into limitless possibilities. As she moves forward with her dream of joining the IAS and contributing to the nation, she stands as a beacon of inspiration for every child in India who dares to dream despite the odds.

Let Kafi’s story be remembered not just as one of academic excellence but as a triumph of the human spirit—a testimony to the strength that lies within when the world tries to write you off.

